Play video

Video report by Elaine Willcox

Two trainee solicitors have taken on what's been dubbed the 'chilli-manjaro' challenge in support of Manchester Arena bomb survivor Martin Hibbert.

He is raising awareness of the need for more specialist support for spinal injury patients by climbing Africa's highest peak Kilimanjaro.

James Camige and Daniel MacMillian from Hudgell solicitors, set out to break the record of eating fiery hot chillis at Manchester's Bunny Jackson's wing bar.

The chilli chicken wing challenge in support of Martin Hibbert's mountain fundraising

The football agent, from Chorley was struck by 22 pieces of shrapnel in the bombing when he and his teenage daughter Eve were in the city room, when Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others at the Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Martin was the closest person to the blast to survive and underwent radical surgery in Australia to regain some use of his legs.

Martin Hibbert will use a specially adapted hand-bike to summit Kilmanjaro

He announced in March his plans to climb Kilimanjaro using a specially adapted bike, powered by hand and hopes to raise £1 million for the Spinal Injuries Association.

Martin Hibbert in awe of the 'Chilli-manjaro' challenge

He was there to watch the 'chilli-manjaro' challenge along with June Tron, whose son Philip died in the bomb attack and Sharon and Steve Goodman, whose granddaughter 15 year old Olivia Campbell Hardy was also killed.

June Tron with some of the other Arena families supporting the challenge

The trainee lawyers set out to eat 19 red hot wings - as Kilimanjaro is 19, 000 feet.

The restaurant's record was less than a dozen and although they said it 'was the toughest thing they have ever done' they each did complete the challenge despite the pain and tears.

7 people will suffer a spinal cord injury every day in the UK

1 in 3 people will receive specialist care

Martin Hibbert, who is a Patron for the Spinal Injuries Association wants to raise awareness of the need for better care and specialist treatment.

Play video

You can find out more about Martin's mountain here. He's set out to raise a million pounds for the Spinal Injury Association.

Hudgell Solicitors have pledged to raise £100, 000 and are the legal team supporting the Arena bomb Survivors Group