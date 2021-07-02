Man shot in the chest by killer on bicycle
Merseyside police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the chest before his killer fled on a bicycle from the scene.The emergency services were called out to Newway in the Huyton area just before 5.55pm on Thursday evening following reports of a shooting.
Officers believe the gunman was on a bike and made off toward Liverpool Road after the shooting. The victim has not yet been formally identified. The attack follows a spate of shooting in the area over the last few months.
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 789 of 1st July.