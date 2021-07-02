Man shot in the chest by killer on bicycle

Merseyside police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the chest before his killer fled on a bicycle from the scene.The emergency services were called out to Newway in the Huyton area just before 5.55pm on Thursday evening following reports of a shooting.

Officers believe the gunman was on a bike and made off toward Liverpool Road after the shooting. The victim has not yet been formally identified. The attack follows a spate of shooting in the area over the last few months.

Merseyside Police is committed to removing guns from our streets as we can see the devastation they cause at first hand. A family have lost a loved one tonight and we are determined we will find the person responsible and bring them to justice. The investigation is in its very early stages. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Caton

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 789 of 1st July.