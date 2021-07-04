Play video

Report by Zoe Muldoon

A community group in Greater Manchester that ran a foodbank during lockdown has now opened its own shop.

The Hope Centre in Partington will help people with food, school uniforms and will offer mental health support.

It's the brainchild of Ruth Lancey, who also runs The Hideaway soft play centre. She sprang into action when the centre was closed during lockdown.

I felt like people would probably lose their jobs and people would be struggling to get hold of food which was exactly what happened. I kind of felt like we wanted to do something, we wanted to respond to that, and support our community. Ruth Lancey, Director of The Hope Centre

The foodbank helped more than 20,000 people. When the play centre reopened, the support didn't stop, with a new community shop now up and running.

Credit: ITV Granada Reports