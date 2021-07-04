Community Shop opens after foodbank feeds thousands during lockdown in Partington
Report by Zoe Muldoon
A community group in Greater Manchester that ran a foodbank during lockdown has now opened its own shop.
The Hope Centre in Partington will help people with food, school uniforms and will offer mental health support.
It's the brainchild of Ruth Lancey, who also runs The Hideaway soft play centre. She sprang into action when the centre was closed during lockdown.
The foodbank helped more than 20,000 people. When the play centre reopened, the support didn't stop, with a new community shop now up and running.