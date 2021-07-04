It was a resounding win that sent England straight through to the Euro 2020 semi finals.

After beating Ukraine 4 - 0 in Rome, England will now face Denmark on Wednesday in the semi finals.

Fans gathered all over the North West to watch the game, Event City in Trafford Park housed one of the biggest fanzones.

Captain Harry Kane and Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire delighted fans with goals in the showdown with Ukraine, and it was Liverpool's Jordan Henderson who completed the rout, as the nation begins to look ahead to that huge semi-final date on Wednesday.

The game was the most-watched live TV event of 2021, the BBC has said.

The network said it pulled in a peak audience of 20.9million and 81.8 per cent of all available viewers, with an average audience of 19.8 million.

Coverage of the semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday flips back to ITV.