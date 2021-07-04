Man shot dead in Huyton named by police as Patrick Boyle

A man who was shot dead on Merseyside has been named by police.

26-year-old Patrick Boyle was shot twice in the chest on Newway in Huyton on the afternoon of the 1st of July.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police are now appealing for drivers who were in the area to come forward with dash-cam footage to help their investigation.

Credit: Merseyside Police

“We are supporting Mr Boyle’s family through what is clearly an extremely difficult time for them. They have lost a son, father, brother and partner at a very young age, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure all of those responsible for taking Mr Boyle from them are brought to justice.

“While we have spoken to potential witnesses, carried out an extensive forensic examination of the scene and are trawling through hours of CCTV from the local area, we believe drivers in the vicinity could hold vital clues about what happened.

“If you have a dash-cam and were in the vicinity of Newway between 5.30-6.30pm on Thursday, 1 July I urge you to check your footage for anything significant, in particular a man on a bike who we believe is responsible for Mr Boyle’s murder and who was reported to have ridden the bike in the direction of Liverpool Road.

"Please contact us urgently if you have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from Newway and the surrounding area at that time. We continue to make good progress with the investigation, and any additional intelligence we can gather could be vital in bringing the man who did this to justice.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst

Credit: ITV Granada Reports

If you have information about the incident, you can DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000459469.

You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information