Merseyside Police are remembering a fallen Officer, 40 years after he died while on duty.

Constable Ray Davenport was 35 and had a young daughter when he died.

He tried to stop a stolen car in Liverpool city centre and was dragged along the street by his arm after reaching in through the driver’s window to try and take the car keys. The two men in the car were arrested by his colleagues and later convicted of manslaughter with each being sentenced to nine years in prison.

I recall him going on duty that night but sadly he never returned home. I always will remember my dad as a caring loving person. I still receive comments to this day from colleagues who worked with him telling me what a fantastic officer he was Jayne Clemson - Constable Davenport's daughter

Constable Davenport lost his life doing the job he loved and he will not be forgotten at Merseyside Police. It’s really important we continue to remember those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe and should never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with Ray’s wife Joy and his daughter Jayne. Chief Constable Serena Kennedy - Merseyside Polivce

A memorial garden will be constructed at the new Police Head Quarters to remember and honour those officers and staff who have lost their lives on duty.Constable Davenport was posthumously awarded the Queens Commendation for Brave Conduct and he is also remembered on the National Police Memorial in London.