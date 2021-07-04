Merseyside Police remember Constable Ray Davenport, 40 years after died while on duty
Merseyside Police are remembering a fallen Officer, 40 years after he died while on duty.
Constable Ray Davenport was 35 and had a young daughter when he died.
He tried to stop a stolen car in Liverpool city centre and was dragged along the street by his arm after reaching in through the driver’s window to try and take the car keys. The two men in the car were arrested by his colleagues and later convicted of manslaughter with each being sentenced to nine years in prison.
A memorial garden will be constructed at the new Police Head Quarters to remember and honour those officers and staff who have lost their lives on duty.Constable Davenport was posthumously awarded the Queens Commendation for Brave Conduct and he is also remembered on the National Police Memorial in London.