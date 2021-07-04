Sir Tony Robinson sees what makes the Liver Building tick

Actor Tony Robinson has been exploring the inner workings of the Liver Building to help celebrate the 110th anniversary of its famous clocks.

The historian and former Blackadder star scaled the heights of the building for a guided tour of its history

Play video

The clocks are the largest electronically driven clocks in the UK and were started on June 22, 1911 at 1.40pm to coincide with the exact moment of the coronation of King George V and were therefore proclaimed to be called the Great George Liver Clocks.

In total, there are four clock faces on the two towers - three on the west tower and one on the east.

Sir Tony Robinson gets a look at the inner workings of the Liver Building clocks Credit: ITV News

The guided tour of the iconic Merseyside building told of the city's history and some little known facts about the building.