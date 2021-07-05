Play video

Manchester Central MP and Labour's Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell said the public don't "feel ready for some of these changes just yet" adding the government has not "done enough to tell us the science."

It comes as it's revealed that people in the region will be told it will be left to their “judgement” to manage coronavirus risks as the prime minister prepares to restore freedoms on July 19.

Boris Johnson to restore freedoms as he tells public to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday where he will tell the public the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus” in the clearest indication yet he is preparing to do away with a swathe of restrictions on daily life.

Mrs Powell told ITV News: "Mask wearing is the least intrusive of all the restrictions, the least disruptive, yet we’re being told that will become voluntary in all circumstances.

"Yet we’re hearing nothing about the disruption to schools, to business of self-isolation or indeed travel.

Let’s look at the issues that are causing most disruption to people and let’s look at those first and let’s take the country with us on this journey of going from living in fear of the virus to going to living alongside it. Lucy Powell MP

The latest Government figures show that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been an additional 24,248 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK – up 66% in the past week.

However, a further 15 people were recorded to have died within 28 days of testing positive, official figures stated on Sunday, in an indication that vaccines are guarding against coronavirus-related deaths, with mortality down 1.6% in the past seven day

Mr Johnson will update the nation on the future of the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance, with multiple reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

It has been suggested that from so-called “freedom day” on July 19, mask wearing will become voluntary, while social distancing in pubs and bars will end – along with needing to use a QR code to check-in – meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

Mass events, including festivals, will also reportedly be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown.