Fresh calls to increase the maximum sentence for death by dangerous driving

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Play video

In April 2020 Ronald Brown was driving along Kings Road in Old Trafford, south Manchester when his car was struck at the Seymour Road junction by a drunk driver travelling 74 miles an hour on a 30 mile an hour road. He died instantly. David Edmonds, who was behind the wheel of the other car, received a custodial sentence of just seven years- meaning he would only have to serve three and a half behind bars.

The junction of Kings Road and Seymour Grove in Old Trafford where the fatal crash happened Credit: ITV News

Ronald's sister Janice Brown describes him as "the best big brother a little sister could hope to have."

I didn't really realise how many lives he'd actually touched until his own life was over Janice Brown, Ronald's sister

Janice and her family are now calling for the government to pass the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill, which along with proposals to increase the maximum sentence for death by dangerous driving, also includes a whole host of other law changes. The bill has to pass through the House of Commons and House of Lords before reaching the final stages. At present the bill is at the report stage, which is due to be sat today (5th July). This gives the House a chance to discuss and amend the bill where it sees fit before it goes through a third reading and then passed on to the House of Lords where it will follow the same process.

Ronald's sister Janice who is campaigning for tougher sentences for dangerous drivers Credit: ITV News

Janice believes that not only should the maximum sentence be increased, but all drivers convicted of death by dangerous driving should lose their driving licence permanently. She recalled the moment she found out about Ronald’s death:

Our liaison officer gave me the choice of whether to tell mum how Ronald had died or whether to let the liaison officer tell her herself. And I just said no you can tell her, I'm not going to break mum's heart any more than it’s already broken. Janice Brown, Ronald's sister

Roadpeace, who support families and people affected by road crashes, believe that it’s a good first step but more needs to change: