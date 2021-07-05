Princess Royal will preside over Tynwald Day celebrations
The Princess Royal will preside over the annual open-air sitting of the Isle of Man's parliament today.
Princess Anne will represent the Queen at the outdoor sitting of Tynwald, which is the feature piece of the island's national day.
What is Tynwald Day?
The 5th July is the National Day of the Isle of Man, otherwise known as Tynwald Day.
It is the only day when the Manx parliament is held on Tynwald Hill in St John's, instead of the Manx Parliament in Douglas and the public can lobby lawmakers by presenting petitions.
Away from the politics there is dancing, music and fireworks.
It began with the Vikings
Norsemen first came to the island in about 800AD and ruled for over 400 years. During that time they established Tynwald, a parliament for passing legislation.
Historians have traced its origins back to 979AD, making it the world's longest continuous parliament.
The Manx Parliament meet on Tynwald Hill in St Johns for a ceremony, a legal requirement established by the Island's ninth century rulers.
The hill is said to have been built by the Vikings and contained soil from each of the 17 island parishes.
How is Tynwald Day celebrated?
Tynwald meets regularly during the year, but on Tynwald Day it is held outside and anyone may present a Petition for Redress. The Petitions can be taken up by members of Tynwald and put to the parliament. Many pieces of legislation in the Isle of Man have been passed using this process.
Traditionally the day was marked with a fair but nowadays it's a much bigger event with concerts, family ceildh, firework displays, stalls and displays.
The island's national herb 'Bollane bane', known also as Mugwort is usually worn by Manx residents and officials. The herb was used in the past to treat fevers.
Prince Charles inspecting the Battalion of the Grenadier Guards in Tynwald Day in 2000.
Tynwald Procession
Before Tynwald sits, the individual presiding inspects the Guard of honour and lays a wreath at the National War Memorial, which was inaugurated in 1923.
The path from the memorial to Tynwald Hill is strewn with rushes; the tradition is traceable to the Celtic custom of gaining favour of the sea god Manannan by offering bundles of rushes on Midsummer's Eve. The path is lined with numerous flagpoles, which fly both the red national flag and the blue parliamentary flag.
