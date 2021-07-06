Comedian Steve Royle brings a hero of Music Hall to Lytham's West End

Play video

Back in the Victorian era Dan Leno was the most famous music hall and pantomime star of his age.

He performed in panto, often as the Dame, for sixteen years in London's Drury Lane.

Dan died in 1904 at the age of 43 and although he didn't live to see the age of film, he was a huge influence on comedians such as Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin.

Music Hall comedian Dan Leno in the 1894 production of Dick Whittington at Drury Lane Credit: Press Association

Fast forward 100 years and writer David Slattery-Christie has created a play about the forgotten star of the stage.

However, with his eccentric ways and impeccable comedy timing, David struggled to cast the part of Dan.

That was until he met Chorley comedian Steve Royle.

After seeing Steve in panto in Blackpool David instantly felt like he'd found the man who would play Dan Leno- Steve's characteristics and eccentric mannerisms reminded David of Dan.

Steve has performed there for the last sixteen years - just one of the similarities he shares with Dan Leno.

Now steve and the team actors performing in 'Naturally insane - The life of Dan Leno' are looking forward to two special shows at Lytham hall on the 9th July.

I did question myself whether i could do it as I'm on the stage for an hour and a half. I've a lot to thank Dan for as much of what he started back in the 1900's is still being used today- like the dames wig falling off, it just shows how his humour is still funny today. Steve Royle

Also starring in the play is Phil Walker, the son of comedy legend Roy Walker, who performs the role of Dan's physician Dr Savage.

The part of Dan's brother is played by Neil Rowland who added: "I have the worst job in the world because I have to be nasty to the nation's favourite Steve Royle. During the play Dan sees his brother Henry in his nightmares and we have a bit of slapstick.

"But we're all just glad to be back on stage again after such a long time away."

'Naturally insane! The Life of Dan Leno' plays two special shows at Lytham Hall on the 9th July.