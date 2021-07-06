A proud dad who delivered his baby on the bedroom floor has compared himself to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Yassar Din sprung into action when his wife Andleeb, 26, went into labour at their home in Manchester.

The dad, 28, was on the phone to a 999 call handler when he realised his baby girl was arriving far sooner than expected.

Yassar says the moment reminded him of an episode of classic 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

In the 1992 episode, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way Home from the Forum, Will Smith has to help deliver a baby in the back of a limousine.

I always had these thoughts that I would witness someone giving birth and it happened. I saw in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air this woman giving birth and he started screaming louder than the woman. I was not exactly screaming but my dad was downstairs taking care of our other baby. I kept shouting at him ‘keep the door open!’ so the ambulance could come in. Yassar Din

Yassar and new daughter Aqsa and 11-month-old daughter Badra. Credit: MEN Media

Andleeb is now recovering at home with their new daughter Aqsa and their eldest daughter, 11-month-old Badra.

Describing the birth on Sunday morning (July 4), Yassar says it all happened very quickly.

“When our first baby was being born Andleeb had labour pains for hours and hours and hours,” he says.

“We were in the hospital just waiting and waiting. She kept saying ‘it’s coming’, but she never came.

"Then with this baby she was screaming ‘it’s coming’ and she really was.”

It was crazy. We woke up in the morning and I was preparing breakfast for us but my wife said she wanted to do it. She wanted to keep active. Then she went upstairs to lie down. Then the next thing she sat on the floor and was like ‘I’m having the baby’. Yassar Din

When paramedics arrived just minutes later, Andleeb had already given birth.

The family are now enjoying life with their new baby.

Yassar says: “The baby is absolutely fine and my wife is much better now. She was very brave.

“I hope I was too. I think I reacted well.”