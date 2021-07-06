Dad who delivered his own baby at home says it was like a scene from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
A proud dad who delivered his baby on the bedroom floor has compared himself to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
Yassar Din sprung into action when his wife Andleeb, 26, went into labour at their home in Manchester.
The dad, 28, was on the phone to a 999 call handler when he realised his baby girl was arriving far sooner than expected.
Yassar says the moment reminded him of an episode of classic 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
In the 1992 episode, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way Home from the Forum, Will Smith has to help deliver a baby in the back of a limousine.
Andleeb is now recovering at home with their new daughter Aqsa and their eldest daughter, 11-month-old Badra.
Describing the birth on Sunday morning (July 4), Yassar says it all happened very quickly.
“When our first baby was being born Andleeb had labour pains for hours and hours and hours,” he says.
“We were in the hospital just waiting and waiting. She kept saying ‘it’s coming’, but she never came.
"Then with this baby she was screaming ‘it’s coming’ and she really was.”
When paramedics arrived just minutes later, Andleeb had already given birth.
The family are now enjoying life with their new baby.
Yassar says: “The baby is absolutely fine and my wife is much better now. She was very brave.
“I hope I was too. I think I reacted well.”