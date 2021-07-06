Hospital worker questioned by police over sex assaults at stroke unit

A healthcare professional arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault has been interviewed over further alleged sexual offences at a hospital stroke unit.

The suspect was held in March in connection with the death of 75-year-old Valerie Kneale at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16 2018.

He was also questioned on two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault before he was bailed.

On Tuesday, Lancashire Police said the man - who has been suspended by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - voluntarily attended a interview on Monday where he faced further allegations including the rape of two patients and seven sexual assaults on healthcare professionals on the stroke unit.

A post-mortem examination on Mrs Kneale was one of a number carried out as part of an investigation launched in November 2018 into allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the unit.

Police launched a murder probe when it was revealed she died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury.

A separate investigation into suspected poisoning of patients on the unit is ongoing.

Seven healthcare professionals have previously been arrested as part of the poisoning probe.

Yesterday, the man was voluntarily interviewed in connection with further allegations, including the rape of two patients and seven sexual assaults on healthcare professionals on the stroke unit. He was not arrested. This inquiry is not linked to the ongoing investigation into allegations of poisoning and neglect. Lancashire Police

The suspect remains on bail until September 3.