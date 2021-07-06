A man has died after being attacked in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Duncan Browne was assaulted by a gang of three men before being left injured on Hanover Street.

The 23-year-old, from Kirkby, was rushed to hospital but suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Monday surrounded by his family.

Now his loved ones are seeking help to find who is responsible for his death, while paying tribute to the aspiring firefighter.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of Section 18 assault on Monday before Duncan died.

He is in custody being questioned by detectives and has now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Duncan’s family issued a tribute as they appeal for people with information on his attackers to come forward.

They said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the vicinity of the taxi rank on Hanover Street around this time who may have seen anything whatsoever that can help our family get justice for our Duncan to inform the police.

“Duncan was a hard-working boy from a loving and compassionate family who had ambitions to be a firefighter to serve his community.

“If anyone knows anything that can help identify the cowards who took Duncan's life, please do the right and just thing and let the police know.”

A team of detectives are working round the clock conducting enquiries to trace the offenders, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact police.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to any taxi drivers who were at the nearby Hackney cab rank on Hanover Street or were travelling past, in case they have vital dashcam footage.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.