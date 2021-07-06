Vauxhall set to announce plans for Ellesmere Port plant

Play video

Justin Madders, the MP for Ellesmere Port, explains what the government needs to do to secure the future of the plant.

Thousands of jobs could be safeguarded with carmaker Vauxhall set to announce plans later today for its Ellesmere Port plant.

Stellantis, the parent company of Vauxhall Motors, has been reviewing its options for the Cheshire site, which include using it to build electric cars or possible closure.

The future of the plant had been questioned after Stellantis announced the new Astra model would not be built there.

But the firm is expected to confirm investment in the site, safeguarding manufacturing jobs, by announcing plans to build electric vans at Ellesmere Port.

A press conference at the site is scheduled later today.

The company is believed to have been seeking financial incentives from the Government to begin production of an electric model.

We have a very good track record of selling popular vehicles, we're an efficient plant. It's a major part of the economy and these jobs are the sort of jobs that any government would want to have in their locker. Justin Madders MP, Ellesmere Port and Neston

Up to 7,000 workers in the supply chain rely on the plant for their livelihoods, according to union Unite.

Japanese carmaker Nissan recently announced an expansion of electric vehicle production at its car plant in Sunderland, which will create 1,650 jobs.