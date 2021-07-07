Fans in the North West count down the hours until the big England game

ITV News Granada Reports correspondent Mike Hall talks to former England goalie David James ahead of tonight's crucial semi-final

England football fans across the North West are preparing to cheer their team to victory in tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, which could see the men's team within touching distance of victory on the European stage for the first time in more than half a c entu ry.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire score again?

Three Lions supporters are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens on Wednesday, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown with Denmark later will hope to create a typically partisan, and very loud, atmosphere.

President of the Football Association Prince William will be among those inside the ground to watch the match, which will be the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

England manager Gareth Southgate, who saw his penalty saved in the sudden death shootout 25 years ago, will be hoping his team can go at least one better and make it to the final, also at Wembley, on Sunday evening.

Tonight’s semi-final kicks off at 8pm, with tens of millions expected to watch the match on ITV.

Victory will see them in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.