A bus has had its roof ripped off after crashing into a bridge in Chester.

It happened near Morrisons on Mill Lane in Bache.There are no reports of anyone being injured in the accident, it's thought to have been a school bus with only the driver on board.

The crash into a railway bridge disrupted train services

Merseyrail took to social media just before 2pm to say they'd receivedreports of the bridge strike.Due to the incident, various train services between Chester and Liverpool were cancelled or delayed but the line is now back to normal.