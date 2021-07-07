The changing face of Covid at a Merseyside hospital

Whiston hospital on Merseyside is witnessing the changing face of covid as the huge vaccine programme takes effect.

Weeks after that programme started amid another wave of cases staff were treating around 270 patients with Covid in February, now there are twenty.

But those patients are younger, in their thirties and forties, and the most poorly are unvaccinated.

One patient is slowly recovering, and regrets putting off getting the jab when he had the chance.

Play video

The medics running the hospital's response to the pandemic are optimistic that the vaccination programme is making a difference.

Doctor Paul Stockton says the numbers speak for themselves

Play video

But there is still caution on these wards because the numbers of people coming into hospital are still steady but rising.

The medical director Professor Rowan Pritchard-Jones says signs are good but the pandemic is not over and we should still be aware of that.

Play video