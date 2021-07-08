Airports' cautious welcome as Government changes foreign travel rules

Manchester and Liverpool airports have given a cautious welcome to the Government's announcement that double vaccinated people will no longer have to quarantine after return from amber list countries.

The Transport Secretary laid out the new plans in the Commons earlier

Play video

People who are fully vaccinated and children under 18, won't be required to isolate if they travel to Amber list countries.

You will have to take a PCR test before you travel and a rapid flow test before your return flight. You'll also need to take a second PCR test on day two after you return.

That prompted Liverpool airport to push for further changes, relaxing rules on the testing regime too.

We hope the testing requirements will improve ...as this remains a costly and potential barrier for many of our customers.” Liverpool airport

At Manchester, this time two years ago, peak passenger numbers hit 100,000 a day. That has fallen by more than 90% since Covid.

Owners there welcome the news too, but they are taking the Government to court to push for more clarity on how destinations are put on amber and red lists.