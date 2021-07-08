Drivers on the M6 in Cheshire have been facing long delays after a crash involving three lorries near Knutsford.

It was reported at around 12.40 on the southbound carriageway on Thursday. Police closed the motorway in both directions between Knutsford and Lymm.

Police later said the motorway was being reopened and the delays - reported to be up to an hour and 40 minutes - were expected to ease after a short time.

Anyone with any information or video footage in relation to the collision is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua quoting IML 1032250