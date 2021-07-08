Fans across the North West celebrate England's historic win

Play video

England have reached their first major tournament final since 1966 after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time at Wembley.

Fans across the North West have been celebrating the victory.

Many supporters watched the game on giant outdoor screens dotted around the region.

England will now face Italy in their first major final since the World Cup in 1966.

England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side on their semi-final victory.

I’m so proud of the players. It’s an incredible occasion to be a part of – we knew it wouldn’t be straight-forward, we said to the players we’ll have to show our resilience and come back from some setbacks, and we’ve done that tonight Gareth Southgate, England manager

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling described England's game as "a top performance". He told ITV:

We had to dig in deep after the first goal we conceded in the tournament, and we regrouped well and showed a good team spirit to come back and win the game. Raheem Sterling

He added: "It was difficult going behind but we knew we had to stay patient – we knew with the legs we’ve got, the aggressiveness and the power we have in the team, it would be a matter of time before we broke them down."

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson praised his teammates but has warned "we haven't achieved anything yet".

"It means everything to us as a team and as a nation to be in a final for the first time in a long, long time," he told beIN Sports.

It is an unbelievable feeling but at the end of the day we haven't achieved anything yet, we've got to go one more big push to try and win it, recover well and focus on the next job in hand, a tough game against Italy. Jordan Henderson

"We know how good they are, it is a tough test for us but one that we are confident of going out there and putting in a good performance."

Boris Johnson said the England game had been a "total nail-biter" as he praised Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane for their energy in the semi-final match against Denmark.

During a visit to energy company Bulb's central London headquarters, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "I thought it was the most extraordinary game.

"I don't think I've ever seen an England team play with such creativity and flair and versatility and just keep going like that.

"The way Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane just kept their energy levels up throughout the 120 minutes or whatever it was.

"It was a total nail-biter.