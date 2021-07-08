Police appeal to catch the killer of Liverpool man attacked on a night out

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information or footage that could help their enquiries into the murder of Duncan Browne in Liverpool city centre to come forward.Duncan, 23, from Kirkby passed away on Monday 5 July with his family at his bedside.At around 3.40am on Sunday, police received a report from North West Ambulance Service that Duncan had suffered a cardiac arrest after being assaulted by a group of three men on Hanover Street at 3.29am.It was alleged he was punched by the offenders outside City Buffet restaurant before collapsing. The offenders are reported to have left the scene in a blue and pink coloured Hackney cab.Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of murder on Monday. He has been kept in custody on unrelated matters.

Hanover Street Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said:

Duncan had enjoyed an evening with friends in the city centre, watching the Euro 2020 Quarter Final match between Ukraine v England.

He had every right to go out with friends to enjoy himself, and return home safely to bed. But because of the callous actions of his attackers, Duncan’s family are now grieving his loss at a very young age after an unspeakable tragedy. Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy

He added: “We have a team of detectives working day and night to trace the offenders, and we have established a number of good leads.“But we know this area of town would have been busy with many people going home for the night, and with drivers including taxi and private hire drivers passing by.

I want to urge anyone who was in the vicinity of the City Buffet on Hanover Street, and near its junctions with the bottom of Wood Street and the top of Church Street, between 3.20-3.40am on Sunday to come forward. If you were driving, you may even have dashcam footage of the incident or the offenders arriving at or leaving the scene. Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy

“We believe someone out there has information or footage that has not yet been given to police. Please don’t assume the fact others have come forward means you shouldn't – every single piece of information or footage could prove essential to understanding what happened, finding who was responsible and securing justice for Duncan’s family.”Drivers can upload dashcam footage to be viewed by police via the NICE website

https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/21000465224

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000465224. You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.