A return to the Rovers for Her Majesty

Her Majesty the Queen has returned to the cobbles of Coronation Street for a visit speaking to the stars of the drama.

It's a poignant engagement for her, because she has visited the famous cobbles with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99.

ITV's Royal Correspondent Chris Ship is there. He captured a moment when the Monarch agreed with some of the cast, that real life is a trouble... just as it's shown on Corrie.

Her Majesty has been meeting cast members and TV executives on a visit to the studios where the drama is filmed at Media City in Salford.

She even paid a visit to the interior set of the famous Rovers Return for a chat with other stars like Michael Le Vell and Sally Dynevor who play Kevin and Sally.

Her Majesty chats to stars of the long running drama

She may remember visiting the former site of Coronation Street near the old Granada Studios on Manchester's Quay Street back in 1982.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip came to see the newly built street, Helen Worth, who plays Gail, was there then and again met the Queen today.

The Queen and Prince Philip touring the old street set back in 1982

Today she looked striking in a bright blue outfit, delighting the flag-waving onlookers who came to greet her.