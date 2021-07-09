Play video

Lise McNally's been to meet two mums who have benefited from the placements project. We've protected their identities to give them and their families a fresh start.

People in Lancashire are being urged to sign up to a scheme which could help vulnerable mothers keep their children with them.

Parent and child foster placements see both mum and baby move in with a host family, who provide parenting support and a safe environment.

Officials hope it will significantly improve the life chances of hundreds of children.

Becoming a parent is one of the biggest challenges of our lives. It can be overwhelming for anyone, but especially if you lack the support of a network of family and friends that many of us take for granted. By providing parent and child foster care, our goal is to support more local families to stay together. County Councillor Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for children and families

Cllr Towneley added: "This type of foster care can be incredibly rewarding, but it is not without its challenges. As a parent and child carer you will play a huge part in setting up a young family for a successful independent life."

The baby or child and their parents typically lives with the foster carer for around 12 weeks, although in some instances this may be longer if additional support is needed, whilst the parent/s are given help and advice until they can safely care for the baby on their own, or whilst the decision is made that the baby would be best looked after by someone else.

Foster carer Alison Dawson. Credit: Lancashire County Council.

Foster carer, Alison Dawson, has been a parent and child foster carer with the county council for five years.

Alison has looked after six families during this time, for periods of between five and 16 months.

Alison has supported parents between the ages of 14 and 40 and has had a mix of fathers as well as mothers.

Children and their parents have come to live with me for various reasons including domestic abuse, drug and alcohol addiction, learning difficulties, challenges with their mental health and neglect. The reality is that the parents often do not have the support of family and friends around them. Alison Dawson

Alison added: "I support the parent who often arrives overwhelmed and anxious, and as a foster carer you are able to offer a safe place for a parent to take their first steps, sharing your own knowledge and advice until they can do it on their own."The responsibility is down to the parent – you are pointing them in the right direction, and giving them encouragement and support. You have to let the parent to be a parent, and help them to be able to do this."You are really acting as a role model for the parent. As a mentor. You help them to develop a good routine, encourage them as they are developing with essential tasks like learning how to feed and respond to the baby. You also might need to help them with tasks like budgeting, and cooking a meal. The most important aspect though is to support them, suggesting different approaches and ways to try, but always by working together. That's really important."It is an amazing feeling when you see the parent's development, and their ability to care for their child properly, and you have helped this to happen. The reward can be really great at the end of it, when you have helped the parent either to return with the child to their extended family, or to go on to live independently."

An online information event for people thinking about fostering will be held on Wednesday, 30 June, at 6pm.

Staff will be available from the fostering recruitment team, as well as specialist parent and child foster carers.

At the event, there will be a brief talk to outline the process, which will be followed by a Q and A session.To find out more visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/fostering or call 0300 123 6723.