Tamara Padi Credit: Family photo

The daughters of a woman who was murdered in a knife attack in Greater Manchester said they've 'lost their mum and their best friend'.

The family and friends of 43-year-old Tamara Padi, who died in Stalybridge on Wednesday, have paid tribute to her.

In statements released by police, who are appealing for information from the public about Tamara's death, daughters Tia and Mia spoke of their mum as their best friend who was loved by all who knew her.

You always were such a happy and outgoing soul, you always knew how to put a smile on my face by just being your crazy happy self. I hope you know that you were and still are loved by everyone and I will make sure to take good care of Mia for you. I love you. Tia Padi, daughter of Tamara

Tamara Padi Credit: MEN Media

She was always there for me and loved me wholeheartedly. She said that she loved how I could comfort her in the most hopeless of situations. She promised that I would never have a reason to cry. I’ve come to realise crying is natural so today I will cry. I love my mum. Mia Padi, Tamara's daughter

Tamara was found critically injured at a property on Lake Road having been stabbed 'multiple times,' police said.

She was taken to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday (7 July) but sadly died a short time later.

Police arrested a man in his 40s in Dukinfield on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. He remains in custody and is currently being questioned by detectives.