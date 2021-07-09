Daughters pay tribute to 'mum and best friend' Stalybridge murder victim Tamara
The daughters of a woman who was murdered in a knife attack in Greater Manchester said they've 'lost their mum and their best friend'.
The family and friends of 43-year-old Tamara Padi, who died in Stalybridge on Wednesday, have paid tribute to her.
In statements released by police, who are appealing for information from the public about Tamara's death, daughters Tia and Mia spoke of their mum as their best friend who was loved by all who knew her.
Tamara was found critically injured at a property on Lake Road having been stabbed 'multiple times,' police said.
She was taken to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday (7 July) but sadly died a short time later.
Police arrested a man in his 40s in Dukinfield on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. He remains in custody and is currently being questioned by detectives.