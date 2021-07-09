Play video

Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall looks at how the North West is getting ready for the game

The countdown has begun to England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

Fans across the North West will be glued to their screens as the Three Lions aim for their first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup.

England reached final after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time at Wembley.

Former England and Manchester United captain Bryan Robson speaks to Granada correspondent Mike Hall.

As in 1966, there's a great North West spine to the England team.

We still honour legends like Charlton, Stiles and Ball; and new names could soon be written into immortality - Sterling, Pickford, Maguire.

The former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson was England's longest-serving skipper after the great Bobby Moore.

He was also England's Assistant manager when the national side came so close to getting to the final of Euro 96.