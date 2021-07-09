Football hits fever pitch as fans in the North West await England's Euro 2020 final
Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall looks at how the North West is getting ready for the game
The countdown has begun to England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.
Fans across the North West will be glued to their screens as the Three Lions aim for their first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup.
England reached final after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time at Wembley.
Former England and Manchester United captain Bryan Robson speaks to Granada correspondent Mike Hall.
As in 1966, there's a great North West spine to the England team.
We still honour legends like Charlton, Stiles and Ball; and new names could soon be written into immortality - Sterling, Pickford, Maguire.
The former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson was England's longest-serving skipper after the great Bobby Moore.
He was also England's Assistant manager when the national side came so close to getting to the final of Euro 96.
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.