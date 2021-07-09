Group of Liverpool high performance car thieves sentenced

A Liverpool-based crime group which stole high performance cars from homes across the North West have been jailed.The gang often used cloned wireless key signals to open the car doors on the drive, without having to enter the home to steal the keys.The organised criminals, who targeted homes across Merseyside, Cheshire and Lancashire, appeared at Liverpool Crown court on Thursday for sentencing.The gang was targeted by Operation Castle, Merseyside Police's response to burglars and burglary related crime.Lewis Tankard, 20, was jailed along with Neil O’Brien, 19, Stephen Hooten, 29, Neil O’Brien, 19, Noah Hassan, 29, Sireen Rafiq, 36, (also known as Shamilia Tabassum) and Paula Heathers, 50.

The sentences ranged from six years to 21 months as well as unpaid community services.

The charges were conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, transferring criminal property and possessing criminal property.Liverpool Crown Court was told Paula Heathers was in a relationship with Liverpool man Keith Russell, said to be one of the main players in the gang.Prosecutors said Russell received payment for some of the burglaries from the gang's ringleader via Heathers, who accepted deposits into her bank account.

Heathers was briefly detained yesterday when she allegedly took photographs inside the court of police officers and lawyers on her mobile phone.Discussing the keyless thefts, Detective Sergeant Hankin said: “Theft offences we investigated as part of this operation were keyless entries, something we have seen emerging in recent months in Merseyside and elsewhere.“As well as the undoubted deterrent of today’s sentences, we’re keen to educate owners of keyless cars on some simple, inexpensive steps they can take to minimise the chances of their cars being stolen in this way.

We are asking car owners to consider investing in a signal blocking case for their keys. They block the signal from the fob, are relatively inexpensive – costing as little as around £5 - and are widely available online. Detective Sergeant Darren Hankin of Operation Castle

Detective Sergeant Hankin added: “It is important however to research the product you are buying and once purchased check that they effectively block the signal by trying to open your car while the key is in the bag or case".