Former England striker Paul Mariner, has died aged 68.

Mariner was born in Farnworth and began his career playing at Chorley in Lancashire.

He became a professional player with Plymouth Argyle in 1973 where he scored 61 goals in 155 appearances and is considered to be one of the club's best players.

He made 35 appearances for England, scoring 13 goals.

Paul Mariner in action for England against Scotland in 1980 at Hampden Park. Credit: PA

He moved to Ipswich in 1976 and was part of the side who won the FA Cup in 1978 and Uefa Cup in 1981 under manager Sir Bobby Robson.

He went on to play for Arsenal and Portsmouth and finished his playing career in the United States.

A statement from his family read: "We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on July 9 surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer.

"We would like to thanks all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and for the messages that were sent to him, they meant a great deal to him and us.

"A special thank you must go to the NHS and the unbelievable care he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will forever be in your debt.

"Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him.

"Anyone who knew Paul will attest to his fantastic sense of humour, his passion for life and for his work.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone who was ever around him and by those most close to him."

Paul Mariner in the 1975/76 season for Plymouth Argyle. Credit: PA

Mariner made his England debut in 1977 and played for his country at the 1982 World Cup.

A tweet from the England team's account read: "We're sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions , has passed away at the age of 68. Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs."

Mariner also had spells as manager of Plymouth and Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.