A man has been charged with murder after a mum-of-two was stabbed to death in Stalybridge.

Aubrey Padi, 46, has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Tamara Padi.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Wednesday July 7 to a house on Lake Road. Officers attended and found a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short while later.

The woman was later identified as Tamara Padi.

Family and friends of Tamara Padi, who died in Stalybridge, have paid tribute to her. Credit: Family photo

Following the news of her death, her daughter Tia Padi, paid tribute to her mum.

"I feel so distraught having to writing this. It all still feels so surreal when I woke up to this today, it just didn’t feel the same knowing you weren’t here, knowing that the most important woman in my life is no longer here with me," she said.

"I not only lost my mum but also my best friend all at once.

"You always were such a happy and outgoing soul, you always knew how to put a smile on my face by just being your crazy happy self.

"I hope you know that you were and still are loved by everyone and I will make sure to take good care of Mia for you. I love you."

Tamara's youngest daughter, Mia Padi, said: "Tamara Padi was my mum and my friend. She was always there for me and loved me wholeheartedly.''