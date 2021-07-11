Nervous fans have gathered at fan parks and pubs across the region to watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Luke Shaw scored in under two minutes leaving fans at the 4The Fans Fanzone at Event City in Trafford, stunned and overjoyed.

Play video

But, Italy equalised midway through the second half to after threatening from the start.

The England team have pledged to do everything they can to make history, while manager Gareth Southgate thanked fans for their "incredible support" throughout the tournament.

Fans at Knowsley Safari Park were also jumping about in celebration at England's first goal.

Play video

Fans began arriving at 5pm, three hours ahead of kick off, at Trafford where despite pouring rain they remained in good spirits.

Former England and Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair warmed up the crowd before the game began.

Fans were in good voice as they belted out Atomic Kitten's newly changed hit 'Southgate You're the One' at the top of their lungs.

Play video

Support is also evident The Garsdale pub, in Bury, owned by Kieran Trippier's brother Kelvin.

Before the game began Carl Lomax, Kieran's cousin who is watching at the pub, said: "I'm very, very nervous but really proud at the same time. Obviously we've not been in a final since 1966 and obviously with it being my cousin it makes it even more special.

"Me and my family are so proud, it's just an amazing achievement for Kieran and we're so proud of him."

Carl added that he had spoken to Kieran before the game to wish him luck.

He replied back to say thank you, and he was going to try his best, and I said that's all you can do, try your best. He's already a legend anyway for achieving what he's achieved, so we're just really proud of him. Carl Lomax, Kieran Trippier's cousin

Fans at The Garsdale pub in Bury, which is owned by England player Kieran Trippier's brother.

It is the first time the team have reached a major final in more than half a century.

Good luck messages have been sent by the Queen, the Duke of Cambridge, the Prime Minister and even Hollywood star Tom Cruise.