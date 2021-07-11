Swan for Salford as birds chosen to represent Greater Manchester's boroughs
The Mute Swan has been voted by residents of Salford as the bird to represent the borough. A survey was carried out across Greater Manchester to choose a bird for each of the region's ten boroughs. The swan received the support of 79% of Salfordians who took part in the survey, which was organised by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust.
Other choices included the Willow Tit in Wigan, the Kingfisher in Bolton, the Lapwing in Trafford and the Rose-ringed Parakeet in Manchester.
The Greater Manchester Birding City Region Project is asking each borough council to adopt an official bird, to increase environmental awareness and to be used in marketing and tourism promotion.
The idea for each borough to adopt a bird comes from the United States where each state has its own bird as a symbol of its environmental heritage. James Walsh says there are many reasons for Greater Manchester's boroughs to adopt their own birds - to connect people with nature, to encourage people to care for the environment, to increase civic pride and stimulate an interest in the ecology on our doorstep.
The concept of a bird for the borough has been discussed by Salford councillors and the city's mayor Paul Dennett, and the GMBCR Project hopes it will be the first to offically adopt its bird, the mute swan.
Greater Manchester borough's chosen birds
Wigan - Willow Tit
Oldham - Tawny Owl
Rochdale - Peregrine Falcon
Salford - Mute Swan
Bolton - Kingfisher
Trafford - Lapwing
Bury - Little Egret
Stockport - Mandarin Duck
Tameside - Red Grouse
Manchester - Rose-ringed Parakeet