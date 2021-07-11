The Manchester house completely covered in England flags

Grandma Mary Fannon has, once again, covered her house in South Manchester in England flags.

Mary and her family do it for every tournament that England play in. And this time is no different.

She describes the 41 St. George's flags and bunting as 'a bit of fun and banter' for her grandkids and other youngsters in the area.

Mary, who has lived at her home in Burnage for 20 years, said: "We always do it for the Euros and the World Cup."

It's only for the football and the kids love it. In fact everyone around here loves it. "We've never had any complaints. It's just a bit of fun really Mary Fannon

Marcus Rashford is a favourite with Manchester United fan Mary.

And she's hoping he can make the difference.