Estate agents investigating after alleged racist Tweets by staff member

An estate agents has launched an investigation into racist tweets allegedly posted by a staff member, believed to be from Manchester, after last night's Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford mural defaced an hour after England's defeat

Savills, based on Booth Street in the city centre, issued a statement after posts were made last night just after 11pm.

They were allegedly made by a member of staff. One referred to three England players and another to domestic violence in the wake of the team losing.

In a statement, the company said:

Savills is committed to eliminating discrimination and encouraging diversity amongst our workforce. A full investigation will be carried out in regards to this unacceptable incident. Savills released a statement on Twiter

In a second statement later this morning, the company said: "Savills abhors and has zero tolerance to any form of racism and racial discrimination and is appalled by the racist comments in these tweets. Savills is immediately investigating and will take appropriate action."

The Football Association said it was 'appalled' after a number of England players were subjected to racist abuse on social media following the loss on penalties to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot on Sunday night as England lost 3-2 on penalties.

Their social media pages were targeted with racist comments while a mural of Rashford in Withington was defaced with graffiti.

The FA released a statement condemning the 'disgusting behaviour'.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the racist abuse, saying in a tweet: