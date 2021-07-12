Play video

Video Report by @chrishallitv

They've been pulling in the same direction since they were kids.

Now, after landing matching seats in Britain's eights, Tom and Emily Ford hope to follow each other on to the Olympic podium.

The rowing heroes of Holmes Chapel, whose two older brothers are also successful rowers, formed their competitive edge at the family home.

"All 4 of us kids were very competitive, with ourselves and everyone else," says Emily.

Eating was competitive. We'd see who could finish first at tea time. We are competitive but we drive each other on. Emily Ford, British Rower

Tom recalls taking further inspiration from Olympic champion Matt Langridge. The Northwich oarsman has a complete set of gold, silver and bronze medals, which he brought home to inspire the next generation of rowers.

Among the wide-eyed school kids, were Emily and Tom.

"He'd come down to our school and give us talks about his Olympic experiences. He was a big inspiration," says Tom.

The Olympic Games brings everyone together and to know that we're going to be a part of that is something very special. To be going with a sibling makes it even more special because it's something we've both dreamed of growing up. Tom Ford, British Rower

It's a stage they've never performed on before. But they're not alone. Of Team GB's 45 rowers, 37 are making their Olympic debuts. They will be targeting medals but just reaching this stage is a moment for the family album.

"I'm very proud of Tom," says Emily.

"I don't think he'll mind me saying this but he was quite a chubby little boy until the age of about 16. Then he stopped having cream cakes for breakfast. But seriously, he's had to really fight for what he's earned and I'm very proud of him."