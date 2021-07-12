Play video

Video report by @timscottitv

A Nurse who spent years singing to dementia patients in care homes has finally had her dreams come true after bagging a record deal, a tour and an album with a top producer.

Linda Pagnini returned to her first love, music, writing and performing with guitarist Roger Crombie.

After spending years as a nurse where she would spend her down time singing to patients.

Linda and Roger sent their demos to Film and TV Composer George Fenton, who loved Linda's voice so much, he's now producing her album.

She's hoping to tour America when lockdown ends and is even considering a tilt at Eurovision next year.

Linda's latin infused new single Into the Rhythm is out now.