Liverpool's Neal Skupski wins his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon

Liverpool's Neal Skupski won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

He and American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury in the mixed doubles final.

Skupski and Krawczyk gained a 6-2 7-6 (7-1) victory on Centre Court.

They broke twice in the opening set, which only lasted 28 minutes.

Unseeded Dart and Salisbury were two points away from taking it into a deciding set, before Skupski and Krawczyk dominated the second-set tie-break.

I think it was our best match of the tournament. It was a good time to produce it. I still can't really believe we won Wimbledon. It's crazy. It's surreal but I think we deserved it. Neal Skupski

For Krawczyk, it was her second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open mixed doubles title in June.

Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.