Marcus Rashford mural defaced an hour after England's defeat

A mural of Marcus Rashford has been defaced following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Manchester United star missed a penalty after the game went to a shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Marcus Rashford mural in Withington

The artwork in Withington was been vandalised less than an hour after the national team’s loss. Rashford lived close to the area with his family before moving to Wythenshawe.

The artwork was created by street artist Aske last November and has defaced before.

United players Jadon Sancho and Rashford were both brought on during the Euro final tonight and both missed their penalties in a tense shoot-out.

The pale writing appears to say F*** Sancho, another daubing which is harder to read appears to contain the words, S**te and B*****d.