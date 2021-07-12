Rapist jailed for 23 years for "extremely harrowing case"
A man who raped a woman while she begged him to stop has been sentenced to a total of 23 years.Colin Evans’s offending came to light in December 2017 after he had been arrested for sexually assaulting a different woman, for which he was jailed for seven years in 2019.When the police launched an investigation into the latest complaints against Evans in Burnley, the victim told them that she was in so much pain that she almost passed out and Evans refused to stop sexually assaulting her even when she begged him to stop.That offending happened in Burnley.Evans, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.Judge Sara Dodd told Evans that he posed a high risk of serious harm to women.She jailed him for 15 years, with a further eight-year extended licence period after deeming Evans to be a dangerous offender. Evans was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life.DC Lisa Bennett, of East CID, said:
She continued: "I hope this case will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide.”
