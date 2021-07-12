Should facemasks be compulsory on public transport?

They Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham says people should continue to wear facemasks on public transport after restrictions are lifted on the 19th of July. Speaking this morning he urged people to put themselves in other's shoes when it came to using them in crowded places.

The Government has come under criticism for removing the mandatory wearing of face masks in the next stage of restrictions, which the Prime Minister is expected to confirm later.

We will be strongly encouraging people to wear face coverings because, you know, it's not all about you're own choice, people have been getting in touch with me saying "I want to get rid of it, it's my choice," the bottom line is, if you're standing next to somebody on a bus, who's got to get the bus...and are on the way to have their chemo or dialysis you've got to put yourself in their shoes. Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham

Sixteen 16 health charities have urged ministers to support around 500,000 people for whom the Covid-19 vaccines may give less protection, meanwhile more than 120 scientists and doctors also signed a letter in The Lancet accusing the UK Government of conducting a "dangerous and unethical experiment" and urging it to rethink the move to abandon all curbs.