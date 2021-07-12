Woman dead after Manchester hit-and-run
A woman has died following a hit-and-run collision in Greater Manchester this morning.Police were called to reports of a collision between a white BMW 220D and a pedestrian on Ashton Road, Denton, shortly before 1am on Monday.The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The BMW failed to stop following the collision and continued down Ashton Road.A short while later, the car collided with an unoccupied Ford Transit which was parked at the junction of Denton Road and Mayfield Street.The BMW also failed to stop after the second collision.No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:
He continued: "The second collision happened on a residential street, so we are asking that people in the area please check their CCTV cameras for any footage of this BMW."
Anyone with information should contact the Serious CollisionInvestigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 195 of12/07/21.