Woman dead after Manchester hit-and-run

A woman has died following a hit-and-run collision in Greater Manchester this morning.Police were called to reports of a collision between a white BMW 220D and a pedestrian on Ashton Road, Denton, shortly before 1am on Monday.The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The BMW failed to stop following the collision and continued down Ashton Road.A short while later, the car collided with an unoccupied Ford Transit which was parked at the junction of Denton Road and Mayfield Street.The BMW also failed to stop after the second collision.No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We are hopeful that there are people who may have information about the driver of this BMW or witnesses to either of these collisions who may have dash cam footage of this car in the lead up or following this incident that can assist with our enquiries. Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit

He continued: "The second collision happened on a residential street, so we are asking that people in the area please check their CCTV cameras for any footage of this BMW."