Liverpool's International Museum of Slavery gets £10m for redevelopment

Liverpool's International Museum of Slavery has won a share of £50m for redevelopment.

Grants have been awarded to the three environmental projects and two heritage schemes as part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund's Heritage Horizon Awards, which aim to support ambitious, innovative and transformational projects for UK heritage.

Where will the money go?

The igniting ideas and action project is receiving more than £9.9 million to transform and extend the existing collections and galleries of the museum currently located within Liverpool's Maritime Museum.

The historic Dr Martin Luther King Jr building will be developed to create a new entrance to the International Slavery Museum as part of a wider waterfront transformation project, which will also allow visitors to explore the nearby Canning Docks, where ships - including slave ships - were repaired.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the awards followed a year in which the organisation had been focused on supporting heritage through the Covid emergency.

She said: "The pandemic has shown us all clearly what matters to us, particularly in relation to nature and climate change.

"This is a major priority for us as an organisation, and three of these projects will be transformational for the green environment.

"All five share qualities of huge ambition, significant collaboration and the prospect of life-changing benefits for people and places deserving of support from the National Lottery."

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said: "These hugely ambitious, exciting projects are not only protecting and preserving vital local heritage, but are also creating jobs, supporting local communities and helping us to build back better from the pandemic."