Police investigating a racist tweet aimed at Marcus Rashford have arrested a 50-year-old man.

West Mercia Police said the man, from Powick, near Worcester, was detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred following reports of an inappropriate tweet posted on Sunday.

Reports suggest the offensive tweet appeared on the account of a youth football coach, who claims his Twitter account was hacked.

The man, who was not named by police, has since been released under investigation.