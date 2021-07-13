Manchester Airport's all new Terminal two opens to passengers
New fly through video of the new facilities
Manchester Airport's £1 billion transformation programme, reaches an important milestone as the first passengers pass through its all new Terminal Two.
Jet2.com, TUI and Singapore Airlines will be the first to operate flights in a staggered launch of the new facilities, as double-vaccinated passengers get the green light to travel to more destinations.
The first flights will be to Menorca, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca, then Malta and Madeira and Singapore.
The expanded terminal has a new security area, with 10 lanes, using the latest technology.
New features include a honeycomb light installation with 16 million settings, inspired by the famous Manchester worker bee.
Arrivals include a new immigration facility, which is four times larger, and a modern baggage reclaim operating.
A new bar will open, Amber Alehouse, stocking local ales from the Salford based, Se7en Brothers Brewery, Manchester burger chain Archie's are new to the terminal along with juice bar VIT.