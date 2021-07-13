Manchester Airport's all new Terminal two opens to passengers

Play video

New fly through video of the new facilities

Manchester Airport's £1 billion transformation programme, reaches an important milestone as the first passengers pass through its all new Terminal Two.

Jet2.com, TUI and Singapore Airlines will be the first to operate flights in a staggered launch of the new facilities, as double-vaccinated passengers get the green light to travel to more destinations.

The first flights will be to Menorca, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca, then Malta and Madeira and Singapore.

It is a proud milestone for our airport as we begin to emerge from the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, and an important moment in our 83-year history. "This project was always about offering the modern airport experience that families and businesses across the North deserve. Karen Smart, Managing Director, Manchester Airport

The expanded terminal has a new security area, with 10 lanes, using the latest technology.

The all new Terminal Two has 10 new security lanes

New features include a honeycomb light installation with 16 million settings, inspired by the famous Manchester worker bee.

Arrivals include a new immigration facility, which is four times larger, and a modern baggage reclaim operating.

A new bar will open, Amber Alehouse, stocking local ales from the Salford based, Se7en Brothers Brewery, Manchester burger chain Archie's are new to the terminal along with juice bar VIT.