A hospital trust has suspended all visits to its sites for at least two weeks as a result of rising Covid cases.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) says the decision has been taken in agreement with other local hospitals as cases of the virus increase at its sites and in the community.

Visiting will still be allowed for children and for those with dementia or receiving end of life care.

Sue Smith, OBE, Executive Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive of UHMBT, said the move was to keep "patients and colleagues’ safety paramount".

She said: "In agreement with other local hospitals, we regret the need to suspend the visiting arrangements we have in place for at least two weeks as we are seeing cases in our hospitals and the community rise.

"Visiting will still be allowed for children, for patients being treated under John’s Campaign (for patients with dementia) or those patients receiving end of life care.

"Our wards will liaise with patients’ loved ones directly. Thank you for your understanding."

Which sites are affected?