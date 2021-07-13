A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died in a house fire in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the address in Gorton just before 2.30am today, Tuesday 13 July, where the woman was declared dead at the scene.

She has not yet been formally identified.

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as police and fire crews continue investigations into the blaze.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they are treating the fire as an isolated incident.

Detective Superintendent Amber Waywell said: "This is a devastating incident in which a woman has tragically lost her life.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there will be an increased emergency services presence in the area as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death."

She added: "Although we have arrested an individual, our investigation is still in its early stages and we are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police as soon as possible either online or using the LiveChat function here.

You can also call 101 - quoting log 228 of 13/07/21 - or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.