Politicians rally round Arooj Shah after firebomb attack in Oldham

Politicians have expressed their shock after the leader of Oldham Council was targeted in a firebomb attack on her car.

Arooj Shah, who became the first Muslim woman council leader in May, was targeted in the 'cowardly and shocking' attack in the early hours of this morning, July 13.

Emergency services were alerted, just before 1.30am after hearing the vehicle had been set on fire in Oldham.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the terrifying attack. A number of politicians have expressed support for Councillor Shah.

Howard Sykes, leader of the Liberal Democrats at the council, called 'for all decent people to stand up for the values of this country'.

This attack is appalling. It is a frightening attack on an individual, but it is also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it. Councillor Howard Sykes, issued a statement from Liberal Democrats

"This cannot be allowed to continue, and not only must we stop this criminal attack, but also the abusive approach that has been too much of the politics in Oldham recently, and the UK, in recent years.

"Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, with respect, and with fairness. Abuse and “dog-whistle” politics can have no part in our society.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they were investigating the incident on Greengate Street in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended along with police. The vehicle was deliberately ignited, also causing slight damage to a neighbouring property.