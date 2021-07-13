The artist behind the Marcus Rashford mural which was vandalised following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final has removed the racist graffiti.

The abusive graffiti on the mural in Withington, Manchester, appeared less than an hour after the match ended on Sunday night. It is being dealt with by police as a racist incident.

Rashford missed a penalty along with teammates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in the 3-2 shoutout.

Throughout Monday 12 July, well-wishers covered the abuse with messages of thanks and encouragement.

Now artist Akse P19 has returned to his work to remove the abuse entirely, but the positive messages have been kept and now surround the mural entirely.

Akse P19 fixes his mural of Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford after it was graffitied with racist abuse.

In a statement Marcus Rashford said he "will never apologise for who he is or where he comes from" after he received torrents of racist abuse on social media following England's loss.

In a statement, he also said messages of support daubed on a defaced mural of his face left him "on the verge of tears".

Rashford posted a lengthy statement on social media where he apologised for his penalty miss in the shoot out.

The forward wrote: "The messages I've received today have been positively overhwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears.

"The communities that always wrap their arms around me continue to hold me up.

"I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that."

The messages of support and pride have now been moved to surround the mural after artist Akse P19 returned to remove the graffiti.

Rashford lived close to the area with his family before moving to Wythenshawe.

Founder of the project, Ed Wellard says he was "sad and angry" at the defacing.

He said: "That's the really sad thing, that this has become normal... that's what's really sad. I don't want this to be the society that I live in."

The mural, based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham was created in November 2020 in collaboration with Withington Walls, a community street art project.

It was reportedly commissioned in recognition of the Manchester United player’s work to tackle child food poverty.

Chief Superintendent Paul Savill described the racist graffiti as "disgraceful behaviour" adding, it "will absolutely not be tolerated.