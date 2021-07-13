A schoolboy from Lancashire who felt so upset about racist comments directed at his footballing hero Bukayo Saka has penned him a letter.

9-year-old Olly Anderson wrote the message to the England player following his penalty miss in the finals of the European Championships on Sunday.

He told his hero "You have inspired me to not give up. You are an inspiration to me and I'm sure for a lot more people.

"Keep your chin up and never give up.

"Me and my classmates have talked about football and England playing and we were all happy with the outcome.

"We didn't win but we got to the final and we were all happy about that."

Olly's mum shared the letter on social media in the hope that Saka will see it and know how proud everyone is of him.

Saka, alongside Sancho and Rashford, received a torrent of racist abuse on social media following the loss on Sunday.The messages have been condemned by figures in the footballing world, across the political spectrum, and by the Duke of Cambridge who is head of the FA.

Captain Harry Kane said on Monday evening, those who sent racist abuse are "not England fans," adding: "We don't want you."