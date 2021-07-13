It may not be a name with which you're immediately familiar, but after making over 450 TV programmes, 12 films and over 30 years in the business, BAFTA-award-winning writer and producer Henry Normal is returning to his first love of poetry with a new live tour starting in October 2021.

Henry Normal with Steve Coogan

Henry’s TV output includes some of the nation’s best loved programmes.

His co-writing credits include The Royle Family, Mrs Merton, Coogan’s Run and feature film The Parole Officer.

As co-founder and MD of Baby Cow Productions which he set up with Steve Coogan, he produced, amongst others, Gavin and Stacey, Alan Partridge, Moone Boy, Uncle, The Mighty Boosh, Nighty Night and the Oscar-nominated film Philomena.

Speaking to our entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore, Henry said

I arrived in Manchester in the 80's - a really great time to be in the city, actually any time is a great time for being in Manchester. Steve Coogan was 19 when I first met him and Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash were of a similar age Henry Normal

Henry Normal with the late Caroline Aherne

Talking of the late great Caroline Aherne he said:

'She was so funny- and so quick witted. If she ever didn't feel like writing the scripts for the Mrs Merton show she would take us shopping', he laughs.

Henry Normal with Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash

His brand new live show “The Escape Plan” will be touring theatres around the country in 2021 and 2022 and draws on over 40 years of work, featuring stories, jokes and poems from Henry’s acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series (recently nominated for an ARIA Award) and his ten poetry books, including the two latest collections.

Among the venues he'll be playing, there are a number in the North West, including Greater Manchester, Liverpool and Chester.

He has also published two new poetry collections.

The Beauty Within Shadow and Distance Between Clouds were both written during the COVID-19 pandemic, and both of these remarkable collections are inspired by Henry’s experiences and reflections during this extraordinary time.

Together they are a body of work that reflects upon many aspects of lockdown, life and love with Henry’s distinctive humour and light-hearted gravitas.

Henry’s poetry renaissance was inspired by his experiences bringing up his autistic son Johnny, something which is central to the live show and all of Henry’s latest books. The result is a funny and moving collection of work, both on the page and the stage, about life and family.

Ahead of the live tour in the Autumn, Henry is also hosting weekly online poetry sessions via his “New Poetry Society”.

Each week Henry is joined by a guest poet for lively conversation and poetry. Two poets, one hour, every week - all live over Zoom and free of charge.

These events are hosted by the “Inspire” library programme and the poetry festival in Henry’s native Nottingham, but can of course be joined from anywhere around the globe.

Prior to his illustrious TV career, Henry toured as a performance poet with Pulp and new wave bands; stand up greats like Linda Smith and literary giants including Seamus Heaney.

In this previous life, Henry travelled from Helsinki to New York via factories, schools, pop concerts, jazz clubs, folk clubs and festivals.

Now, Henry is returning to his poetic roots and taking his new 90 minute show to theatres around the UK on his first major tour – a chance to see ‘the Alan Bennett of poetry’ (The Scotsman) back on stage and at the top of his game.

The Escape Plan Live Dates:

Laugharne Weekend, Laugharne - 1st October 2021

Sale Waterside - 8th October 2021

The Library Theatre, Darwen - 10th October 2021

King's Place, London - 27th October 2021

The Old Courts, Wigan - 2nd November 2021

Rebrick Auditorium, Halifax - 3rd November 2021

The Met, Bury - 17th November 2021

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool - 19th November 2021

Garrett theatre, Chester (part of the Chester Literature Festival) - 20th November 2021

King's Hall, Ilkley - 23rd November 2021

Brighton Komedia, Brighton - 1st December 2021

The Quay Theatre, Sudbury - 10th February 2022

Bristol Folk House, Bristol - 12th February 2022

Wylam Brewery, Newcastle - 15th February 2022

The Leadmill, Sheffield - 16th February 2022

Stamford Corn Exchange, Stamford - 17th February 2022

The Pound Arts, Corsham - 24th February 2022

Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington - 25th February 2022