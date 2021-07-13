Writer behind the Royle Family and Mrs Merton, Henry Normal, announces new live show
It may not be a name with which you're immediately familiar, but after making over 450 TV programmes, 12 films and over 30 years in the business, BAFTA-award-winning writer and producer Henry Normal is returning to his first love of poetry with a new live tour starting in October 2021.
Henry’s TV output includes some of the nation’s best loved programmes.
His co-writing credits include The Royle Family, Mrs Merton, Coogan’s Run and feature film The Parole Officer.
As co-founder and MD of Baby Cow Productions which he set up with Steve Coogan, he produced, amongst others, Gavin and Stacey, Alan Partridge, Moone Boy, Uncle, The Mighty Boosh, Nighty Night and the Oscar-nominated film Philomena.
Speaking to our entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore, Henry said
Talking of the late great Caroline Aherne he said:
'She was so funny- and so quick witted. If she ever didn't feel like writing the scripts for the Mrs Merton show she would take us shopping', he laughs.
His brand new live show “The Escape Plan” will be touring theatres around the country in 2021 and 2022 and draws on over 40 years of work, featuring stories, jokes and poems from Henry’s acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series (recently nominated for an ARIA Award) and his ten poetry books, including the two latest collections.
Among the venues he'll be playing, there are a number in the North West, including Greater Manchester, Liverpool and Chester.
He has also published two new poetry collections.
The Beauty Within Shadow and Distance Between Clouds were both written during the COVID-19 pandemic, and both of these remarkable collections are inspired by Henry’s experiences and reflections during this extraordinary time.
Together they are a body of work that reflects upon many aspects of lockdown, life and love with Henry’s distinctive humour and light-hearted gravitas.
Henry’s poetry renaissance was inspired by his experiences bringing up his autistic son Johnny, something which is central to the live show and all of Henry’s latest books. The result is a funny and moving collection of work, both on the page and the stage, about life and family.
Ahead of the live tour in the Autumn, Henry is also hosting weekly online poetry sessions via his “New Poetry Society”.
Each week Henry is joined by a guest poet for lively conversation and poetry. Two poets, one hour, every week - all live over Zoom and free of charge.
These events are hosted by the “Inspire” library programme and the poetry festival in Henry’s native Nottingham, but can of course be joined from anywhere around the globe.
Prior to his illustrious TV career, Henry toured as a performance poet with Pulp and new wave bands; stand up greats like Linda Smith and literary giants including Seamus Heaney.
In this previous life, Henry travelled from Helsinki to New York via factories, schools, pop concerts, jazz clubs, folk clubs and festivals.
Now, Henry is returning to his poetic roots and taking his new 90 minute show to theatres around the UK on his first major tour – a chance to see ‘the Alan Bennett of poetry’ (The Scotsman) back on stage and at the top of his game.
The Escape Plan Live Dates:
Laugharne Weekend, Laugharne - 1st October 2021
Sale Waterside - 8th October 2021
The Library Theatre, Darwen - 10th October 2021
King's Place, London - 27th October 2021
The Old Courts, Wigan - 2nd November 2021
Rebrick Auditorium, Halifax - 3rd November 2021
The Met, Bury - 17th November 2021
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool - 19th November 2021
Garrett theatre, Chester (part of the Chester Literature Festival) - 20th November 2021
King's Hall, Ilkley - 23rd November 2021
Brighton Komedia, Brighton - 1st December 2021
The Quay Theatre, Sudbury - 10th February 2022
Bristol Folk House, Bristol - 12th February 2022
Wylam Brewery, Newcastle - 15th February 2022
The Leadmill, Sheffield - 16th February 2022
Stamford Corn Exchange, Stamford - 17th February 2022
The Pound Arts, Corsham - 24th February 2022