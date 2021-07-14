'I love a bowl of scouse and catching up with everyone' - Everton's Toni Duggan on returning home
There's no place like home for Everton's Toni Duggan who has rejoined the club where her football career began.
Eight years after leaving Merseyside - four of those spent living and playing in Spain - the 29 year old is back in Blue, having re-signed for the Women's Super League side.
Returning to Everton also means returning home to her family. That's especially good news for her number one fan, her Grandad Ken.
While Toni has missed her home comforts, she has no regrets about moving to Spain and playing for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
During her time at the Catalan club she would often bump into her footballing idol, Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Now back in Liverpool, the former Manchester City striker is focussing on adding to her tally of 79 international caps.
She was at Wembley for the men's Euro 2020 final and despite seeing England lose to Italy, it's given her extra motivation for next year's women's Euros which is being held in this country.
Bury's Kieran Trippier was part of England's Euro 2020 squad. The two became good friends during their time playing at Atletico Madrid.
After seeing her friend's success, Toni hopes coming home to Everton will help football come home to England. But before she can target Euro 2022 with her country, first she must be on target for her club.