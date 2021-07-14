Play video

There's no place like home for Everton's Toni Duggan who has rejoined the club where her football career began.

Eight years after leaving Merseyside - four of those spent living and playing in Spain - the 29 year old is back in Blue, having re-signed for the Women's Super League side.

I knew that when I'd spoken with the manager and he'd told me that he wanted to build and get into the Champions League I just knew I wanted to be part of it. Toni Duggan, Everton FC

Returning to Everton also means returning home to her family. That's especially good news for her number one fan, her Grandad Ken.

Toni Duggan with her Grandad after rejoining Everton Credit: Everton FC

Yeah he's delighted, he's over the moon. I just love being home and sitting in my mum's living room, with a nice bowl of scouse catching up with everyone. Toni Duggan, Everton FC

While Toni has missed her home comforts, she has no regrets about moving to Spain and playing for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

During her time at the Catalan club she would often bump into her footballing idol, Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Toni Duggan with Lionel Messi at Barcelona Credit: Instagram @toniduggan

I think everytime I met the man I asked him for a photo, it was just great being at the same club. It was incredible ending up in Champions League finals and winning trophies with them. It was an incredible time in my career and one I'll never forget. Toni Duggan, Everton FC

Now back in Liverpool, the former Manchester City striker is focussing on adding to her tally of 79 international caps.

She was at Wembley for the men's Euro 2020 final and despite seeing England lose to Italy, it's given her extra motivation for next year's women's Euros which is being held in this country.

Bury's Kieran Trippier was part of England's Euro 2020 squad. The two became good friends during their time playing at Atletico Madrid.

Toni Duggan and Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid Credit: Twitter @atletienglish

Yeah we've become friends, I'm friends with his wife Charlotte she's lovely and they really helped me when I was over there. I saw him after the game, there was a players do and me and my boyfriend were lucky enough to go there and see them and wish them well. Toni Duggan, Everton FC

After seeing her friend's success, Toni hopes coming home to Everton will help football come home to England. But before she can target Euro 2022 with her country, first she must be on target for her club.